Gauri Khan net worth: Know about her assets, income and more

Media Presence

Gauri Khan consistently makes headlines not just for her marriage to Shah Rukh Khan but for her remarkable work and chic fashion sense.


 

Celebrity Designer

Renowned in Bollywood, Gauri has transformed the interiors of numerous celebrity homes, including those of Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, and Malaika Arora.

Film Production

Besides interior design, Gauri also serves as a film supervisor, contributing her expertise to various projects within the Indian film industry.

Restaurant Ownership

Gauri Khan diversifies her portfolio by owning a restaurant, adding another lucrative business venture to her impressive career accomplishments.

 

Real Estate Holdings

She possesses multiple luxurious properties in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Alibaug, London, Dubai, and Los Angeles, showcasing her successful real estate investments.

 

 

Luxury Vehicles

Gauri enjoys a lavish lifestyle, owning high-end cars such as the Bentley, Continental, GT, reflecting her taste for luxury and sophistication.

Net Worth

Gauri Khan's net worth exceeds Rs 1600 crore, underscoring her financial success, while her shop's valuation stands impressively at Rs 150 crore

