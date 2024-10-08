Gauri Khan net worth: Know about her assets, income and more

Entertainment
Gauri Khan consistently makes headlines not just for her marriage to Shah Rukh Khan but for her remarkable work and chic fashion sense.
Renowned in Bollywood, Gauri has transformed the interiors of numerous celebrity homes, including those of Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, and Malaika Arora.
Besides interior design, Gauri also serves as a film supervisor, contributing her expertise to various projects within the Indian film industry.
Gauri Khan diversifies her portfolio by owning a restaurant, adding another lucrative business venture to her impressive career accomplishments.
She possesses multiple luxurious properties in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Alibaug, London, Dubai, and Los Angeles, showcasing her successful real estate investments.
Gauri enjoys a lavish lifestyle, owning high-end cars such as the Bentley, Continental, GT, reflecting her taste for luxury and sophistication.
Gauri Khan's net worth exceeds Rs 1600 crore, underscoring her financial success, while her shop's valuation stands impressively at Rs 150 crore