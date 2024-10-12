Entertainment

7 South Indian actresses who couldn't make it big in Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia

Despite her success in South Indian films, Tamannaah’s Bollywood choices like "Humshakals" have failed to resonate with audiences.

 

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in "Mohenjo Daro," but the film didn’t perform well at the box office.

 

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan’s entry into Bollywood with "Luck" didn’t garner much attention, resulting in limited success and a lukewarm reception.

 

Shalini Pandey

After gaining acclaim for her role in Netflix's "Maharaj," Shalini Pandey’s Bollywood debut in "Jayeshbhai Jordaar" was a box-office disappointment.

Kajal Agarwal

Despite being a star in South Indian cinema, Kajal Agarwal hasn’t found similar success in Bollywood, with few notable projects.

 

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha Krishnan's Hindi film debut in "Khatta Meetha" failed to capture audience interest, leading to disappointing box office results.

Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani's transition to adult roles in Bollywood hasn’t yielded hits; her only success came from her childhood role in "Koi Mil Gaya."

