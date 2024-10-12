Aishwarya Rai only follows THIS Bachchan family member—Find out who

Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai has returned to Instagram after four months, wishing Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday on October 11. Discover which Bachchan family member she follows!
Aishwarya Rai is back on Instagram after a four-month break.
Aishwarya's latest post is a birthday greeting for Amitabh Bachchan.
Aishwarya's last post before this was from May 28th.
Aishwarya's earlier posts included makeup looks from the Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan boasts a following of 14.2 million on Instagram.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan only follows one account on Instagram.
The person Aishwarya follows is her husband, Abhishek Bachchan.
Besides Abhishek, Aishwarya doesn't follow any other accounts on Instagram.