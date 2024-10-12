Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai only follows THIS Bachchan family member—Find out who

Aishwarya Rai has returned to Instagram after four months, wishing Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday on October 11. Discover which Bachchan family member she follows!

Aishwarya Rai returns to Instagram after four months.

Recent post: Birthday wishes for Amitabh Bachchan.

Aishwarya's previous post was on May 28th.

Aishwarya posted makeup pictures from Cannes.

Aishwarya has 14.2 million Instagram followers.

Aishwarya follows only one person on Instagram.

It's none other than her husband, Abhishek.

Aishwarya doesn't follow anyone else on Insta.

