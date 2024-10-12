Anupamaa spoiler alert: Aadhya hates Anuj

Entertainment
High voltage drama continues in Anupamaa. Currently, the show depicts Dimpy's death. Pari's testimony will prove Aadhya innocent
The show will depict a fight between Kinjal and Toshu. Kinjal will leave Pari and go to her mother's house
After Kinjal leaves, Sagar and Meenu also decide to leave Asha Bhavan. Others will also leave Anupamaa for Anuj and Aadhya's happiness
However, Anupamaa will be unaware of this. She will go to the temple to find Aadhya, who will run away seeing the police
Aadhya will feel Anuj blames her, leading her to hate him. Anupamaa will also be worried about Anuj
Media reports suggest a 15-year leap with new characters. Anuj and Anupamaa will separate permanently after 15 years