Anupamaa spoiler alert: Aadhya hates Anuj

Aadhya will be proven innocent

High voltage drama continues in Anupamaa. Currently, the show depicts Dimpy's death. Pari's testimony will prove Aadhya innocent

Kinjal leaves Pari alone

The show will depict a fight between Kinjal and Toshu. Kinjal will leave Pari and go to her mother's house

They will leave Anupamaa

After Kinjal leaves, Sagar and Meenu also decide to leave Asha Bhavan. Others will also leave Anupamaa for Anuj and Aadhya's happiness

Anupamaa searches for Aadhya

However, Anupamaa will be unaware of this. She will go to the temple to find Aadhya, who will run away seeing the police

Aadhya starts hating Anuj

Aadhya will feel Anuj blames her, leading her to hate him. Anupamaa will also be worried about Anuj

15-year leap in the show

Media reports suggest a 15-year leap with new characters. Anuj and Anupamaa will separate permanently after 15 years

