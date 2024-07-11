Entertainment
There has been much news around Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik's marriage. According to lawyer Sana Raees Khan, it is necessary to determine whether their relationship is legal.
Contestant Armaan Malik's two marriages with Payal Malik and Kritika Malik have been a topic of contention since Bigg Boss OTT 3 began.
People have spoken out about the polygamous relationship both inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house.
Actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Karan Kundra had strong feelings against Malik's presence in Bigg Boss.
“The portrayal of a Hindu husband with 2wives on a show can create confusion about the legality of polygamy under Hindu law, as this is not legally recognized in India for Hindus."
"This might lead to misunderstandings among viewers about the norms governing marriages in Hinduism."
"It could perpetuate stereotypes or misconceptions about Hindu practices and beliefs regarding marriage."
"And could potentially normalize or glamorize relationships that are not legally or socially accepted in the context of modern Hindu society.”
While Payal was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan and Kritika are still a part of the game.