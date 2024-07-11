Entertainment

Armaan Malik's 2nd marriage to Kritika is ILLEGAL

There has been much news around Armaan, Payal, and Kritika Malik's marriage. According to lawyer Sana Raees Khan, it is necessary to determine whether their relationship is legal.

Image credits: Social Media

Contestant Armaan Malik's two marriages with Payal Malik and Kritika Malik have been a topic of contention since Bigg Boss OTT 3 began.

Image credits: instagram

People have spoken out about the polygamous relationship both inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house.

Image credits: instagram

Actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Karan Kundra had strong feelings against Malik's presence in Bigg Boss.

Image credits: instagram

“The portrayal of a Hindu husband with 2wives on a show can create confusion about the legality of polygamy under Hindu law, as this is not legally recognized in India for Hindus."

Image credits: instagram

"This might lead to misunderstandings among viewers about the norms governing marriages in Hinduism."

Image credits: instagram

"It could perpetuate stereotypes or misconceptions about Hindu practices and beliefs regarding marriage."

Image credits: instagram

"And could potentially normalize or glamorize relationships that are not legally or socially accepted in the context of modern Hindu society.”

Image credits: instagram

While Payal was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Armaan and Kritika are still a part of the game.

Image credits: Facebook
