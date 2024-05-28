 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Ananya Panday cried 2-3 days back; Does it concern Aditya Roy Kapur?

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's breakup saddened many fans after their romance filled headlines with secret vacations and public appearances as a couple

Image credits: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Reason for emotional outburst

Ananya recently admitted to crying a few days prior during a rapid question-and-answer session with a news portal, attributing it to a disagreement with her mother

Image credits: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Professional Success amidst break-up rumours

Despite professional success with her film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan,' Ananya's personal life took a hit with the alleged breakup

Image credits: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Life after alleged breakup

Reports suggest the couple split nearly a month before, leaving Ananya hurt and seeking solace in spending time with her new pet

Image credits: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Social Media post

Ananya's cryptic social media post hinted at her emotional state, suggesting a belief in destiny with the caption "Monday Manifesting''

Image credits: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur

The breakup appears to have affected both Ananya and Aditya, who are coping with the situation in their own ways

Image credits: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday

Fans were drawn into Ananya and Aditya's romance, marked by public outings and vacations. However, none have made any public statement

Image credits: Ananya Panday/Instagram
