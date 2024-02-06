Entertainment

Anant Ambani-Radhika Sangeet: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh to perform?

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities details are out. According to reports, Rihanna and Diljit Dosanjh will perform at the sangeet ceremony.

Image credits: Getty

Anant Ambani-Radhika Sangeet: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh to perform?

The most anticipated wedding of the year is scheduled for March 2024. The pre-wedding festivities are slated to begin on March 1, 2024, and will go until March 8, 2024. 

Image credits: our own

Anant Ambani-Radhika Sangeet: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh to perform?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are said to perform at the sangeet event since the Animal star is one of Anant's close buddies. 

Image credits: our own

Anant Ambani-Radhika Sangeet: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh to perform?

Adding to the excitement, new reports say that Rihanna and Punjab's heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh are slated to perform at Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations.

Image credits: our own

Anant Ambani-Radhika Sangeet: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh to perform?

As of yet, neither Diljit Dosanjh's or Rihanna's teams nor the business tycoon family have issued an official statement about the aforementioned report.

Image credits: instagram

Anant Ambani-Radhika Sangeet: Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh to perform?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are slated to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One