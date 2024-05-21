Entertainment

Mr & Mrs Mahi

How KKR players helped Janhvi Kapoor practice for the film

Image credits: Rishika Khanna

Janhvi Kapoor in Delhi

Janhvi Kapoor was in Delhi to promote her upcoming film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'.

Image credits: Instagram

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

In the press conference, she revealed that the IPL team's Kolkata Knight Riders players helped her practice in the nets.

Image credits: Rishika Khanna

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

She stated that a few recently recruited cricketers helped her in playing cricket for the film.

Image credits: Rishika Khanna

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

Janhvi also stated that she practiced on the cricket ground for approximately 6-7 hours per day.

Image credits: Rishika Khanna

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

She revealed that her coach, Abhishek Nair, claimed that the amount of training Janhvi was asked to do wasn't even done with IPL players.

Image credits: Rishika Khanna

About 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi'

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is a romantic sports drama film directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. 

Image credits: Rishika Khanna

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' cast

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor co-star in the flick which will be released in cinemas on May 31, 2024.

Image credits: Rishika Khanna
Find Next One