Amrita Singh turns 66: Betaab to Two States, best films of the actress

Entertainment
Amrita Singh made her debut with this romantic drama opposite Sunny Deol and her portrayal of Roma, a spirited young woman caught her critical acclaim.
In this action-packed film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh delivered a memorable performance as the feisty and determined Princess Durga.
Amrita Singh impressed audiences and critics alike with her portrayal of Rekha, a prostitute with a complex backstory, in Mira Nair's acclaimed drama.
Amrita Singh's portrayal of Chameli, a spirited and outspoken village belle, remains one of her most memorable roles.
In this family drama, Amrita Singh delivered a powerful performance as Pooja, a strong-willed woman caught in a complex relationship with her sister and a charismatic man.
In this romantic comedy-drama based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, Amrita Singh portrayed the role of Kavita Malhotra, a loving and traditional Punjabi mother.