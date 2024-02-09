Entertainment

Amrita Singh turns 66: Betaab to Two States, best films of the actress

Betaab (1983)

Amrita Singh made her debut with this romantic drama opposite Sunny Deol and her portrayal of Roma, a spirited young woman caught her critical acclaim. 

Mard (1985)

In this action-packed film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh delivered a memorable performance as the feisty and determined Princess Durga.

Salaam Bombay! (1988)

Amrita Singh impressed audiences and critics alike with her portrayal of Rekha, a prostitute with a complex backstory, in Mira Nair's acclaimed drama. 

Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986)

Amrita Singh's portrayal of Chameli, a spirited and outspoken village belle, remains one of her most memorable roles.

Aaina (1993)

In this family drama, Amrita Singh delivered a powerful performance as Pooja, a strong-willed woman caught in a complex relationship with her sister and a charismatic man. 

Two States (2014)

In this romantic comedy-drama based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, Amrita Singh portrayed the role of Kavita Malhotra, a loving and traditional Punjabi mother. 

