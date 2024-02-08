Entertainment
Here are seven romantic anime series to watch during Valentine's week, available on Netflix.
It's an emotional tale of a piano prodigy who finds new inspiration and love after meeting a talented violinist.
A romantic comedy following the unlikely relationship between a gentle high school student and a feisty girl known as the "Palmtop Tiger."
Heartwarming story of high school friendships, love, and family, focusing on the relationship between Tomoya and Nagisa.
It's a hilarious series about a scholarship student who accidentally joins a school's Host Club and gets entangled in the lives of its eccentric members.
While not solely romantic, it follows the journey of Violet, a former soldier turned letter writer, as she discovers love and emotional connection through her work.
It is a comedy about a high school boy, Yuuta, who wants to leave his embarrassing past behind but gets involved with a girl, Rikka, who is still deep into her fantasy world.
This touching story of a shy girl, Sawako, who befriends a popular boy, Shouta, leads to a heartwarming romance.