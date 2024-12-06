Entertainment

CID 2 to Laughter Chef: 8 New TV shows set to launch soon

New shows starting on TV

8 new shows are starting to shake up TV TRPs. Let's know about them..

1. Mannathar Har Khushi Pane Ki

Ayesha Singh, who played Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, is returning to TV. Her new show Mannathar Har Khushi Pane Ki is airing soon.

2. Raffu

Sargun Mehta is coming to shake up TV TRPs with her new show Raffu. The launch date of this show, starring Ayesha Khan, has not been revealed.

3. CID 2

The most favorite show CID 2 is also returning to TV. It is being told that due to this show, a lot of upheaval will be seen in TRP. The show will start from December 21.

4. Jamai Number 1

Abhishek Malik and Simran Kaur's new show Jamai Number 1 is also starting soon. This is the second season of Ravi Dubey-Nia Sharma's serial Jamai Raja.

5. Laughter Chef 2

The second season of Laughter Chef is set to premiere in January 2025, featuring TV stars showcasing their cooking skills alongside Krishna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.

6. Prem Leela

The new TV serial Prem Leela is also going to be on air soon. In this, Monalisa will be seen showing her flair.

7. Apollena

The new show Apollena is on air. Aditi Sharma is playing the lead role in the serial.

8. Bas Itna Sa Khwab

Saat Phere fame Rajshri Thakur's new TV serial Bas Itna Sa Khwab started this week. The show will showcase the story of women and their passion to fulfill their dreams.

Divyanka Tripathi's stunning luxurious home unveiled– Inside photos

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer collects THIS

Bobby Deol to Saif Ali Khan: Top 10 Bollywood villains of 2024

PHOTOS: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa makes comeback in music video