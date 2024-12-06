CID 2 to Laughter Chef: 8 New TV shows set to launch soon

Entertainment
8 new shows are starting to shake up TV TRPs. Let's know about them..
Ayesha Singh, who played Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, is returning to TV. Her new show Mannathar Har Khushi Pane Ki is airing soon.
Sargun Mehta is coming to shake up TV TRPs with her new show Raffu. The launch date of this show, starring Ayesha Khan, has not been revealed.
The most favorite show CID 2 is also returning to TV. It is being told that due to this show, a lot of upheaval will be seen in TRP. The show will start from December 21.
Abhishek Malik and Simran Kaur's new show Jamai Number 1 is also starting soon. This is the second season of Ravi Dubey-Nia Sharma's serial Jamai Raja.
The second season of Laughter Chef is set to premiere in January 2025, featuring TV stars showcasing their cooking skills alongside Krishna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.
The new TV serial Prem Leela is also going to be on air soon. In this, Monalisa will be seen showing her flair.
The new show Apollena is on air. Aditi Sharma is playing the lead role in the serial.
Saat Phere fame Rajshri Thakur's new TV serial Bas Itna Sa Khwab started this week. The show will showcase the story of women and their passion to fulfill their dreams.
Divyanka Tripathi's stunning luxurious home unveiled– Inside photos
Pushpa 2: The Rule Box office Day 1: Allu Arjun starrer collects THIS
Bobby Deol to Saif Ali Khan: Top 10 Bollywood villains of 2024
PHOTOS: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa makes comeback in music video