Jhanak spoiler alert! Jhanak's revenge plan on Srishti, Arshi unfold

Entertainment
High drama is going on in Jhanak. Currently, the show depicts Jhanak and Brij Bhushan arriving at Srishti's 25th anniversary to expose her
The show will now depict Arshi approaching Anirudh and expressing her desire to become a mother. Meanwhile, someone will quietly leave
On the other hand, Vinayak will learn the truth about Srishti at the party. He will angrily shout in front of everyone that Srishti has not one, but two daughters
After this, Nutan will reveal in front of everyone that her father's name is Brij Bhushan and her mother is Srishti. Everyone will be stunned
Srishti will be devastated, thinking that Arshi and Vinayak will leave her. It will be interesting to see if everyone forgives Srishti