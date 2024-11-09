Entertainment

Jhanak spoiler alert! Jhanak's revenge plan on Srishti, Arshi unfold

Jhanak will expose the truth

High drama is going on in Jhanak. Currently, the show depicts Jhanak and Brij Bhushan arriving at Srishti's 25th anniversary to expose her

Arshi wants to become a mother

The show will now depict Arshi approaching Anirudh and expressing her desire to become a mother. Meanwhile, someone will quietly leave

This person will reveal Srishti's secret

On the other hand, Vinayak will learn the truth about Srishti at the party. He will angrily shout in front of everyone that Srishti has not one, but two daughters

Everyone will be shocked for this reason

After this, Nutan will reveal in front of everyone that her father's name is Brij Bhushan and her mother is Srishti. Everyone will be stunned

What will happen in the show?

Srishti will be devastated, thinking that Arshi and Vinayak will leave her. It will be interesting to see if everyone forgives Srishti

Find Next One