Entertainment

Himesh Reshammiya to Sonu Nigam: 7 Singers with failed acting careers

Seven singers who made the switch to acting but didn't achieve significant success.

Image credits: Pinterest

Mika Singh

Mika Singh’s film debut in "Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya" failed to captivate audiences, lacking both critical acclaim and box office success.

 

Image credits: Pinterest

Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya starred in "Aap Kaa Suroor" and "The Xpose," but both films struggled to meet audience expectations and perform well.

 

 

Image credits: Social Media

Hard Kaur

Hard Kaur's performance in "Patiala House" did not resonate with viewers, overshadowed by stronger acting from her co-stars.

 

Image credits: Instagram

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam's foray into acting with "Jaani Dushman" fell flat, failing to impress critics or secure audience engagement.

 

Image credits: Pinterest

Ali Zafar

Although Ali Zafar started strong with "Tere Bin Laden," his subsequent films faced challenges, limiting his acting career's momentum.

 

Image credits: Pinterest

Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher’s acting role in "Mausam" did not garner much attention, overshadowed by other more prominent performances in the film.

 

Image credits: Pinterest

Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali's roles in "Kaante" and "Sur" failed to leave a lasting impression, struggling to resonate with the audience's expectations.

Image credits: Pinterest
Find Next One