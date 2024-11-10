Himesh Reshammiya to Sonu Nigam: 7 Singers with failed acting careers

Entertainment
Seven singers who made the switch to acting but didn't achieve significant success.
Mika Singh’s film debut in "Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya" failed to captivate audiences, lacking both critical acclaim and box office success.
Himesh Reshammiya starred in "Aap Kaa Suroor" and "The Xpose," but both films struggled to meet audience expectations and perform well.
Hard Kaur's performance in "Patiala House" did not resonate with viewers, overshadowed by stronger acting from her co-stars.
Sonu Nigam's foray into acting with "Jaani Dushman" fell flat, failing to impress critics or secure audience engagement.
Although Ali Zafar started strong with "Tere Bin Laden," his subsequent films faced challenges, limiting his acting career's momentum.
Kailash Kher’s acting role in "Mausam" did not garner much attention, overshadowed by other more prominent performances in the film.
Lucky Ali's roles in "Kaante" and "Sur" failed to leave a lasting impression, struggling to resonate with the audience's expectations.