Ajay Devgn Net Worth: Know assets, income, and more about superstar

Ajay Devgn in the limelight

Ajay Devgn is currently in the limelight. His films, including Singham Again, are creating buzz.

Ajay Devgn's luxurious lifestyle

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn enjoys a luxurious life. He owns properties from Mumbai to abroad.

Ajay Devgn's assets

Media reports suggest Ajay Devgn owns substantial property, worth approximately 427 crore.

Ajay Devgn's bungalow

Ajay Devgn lives in a luxurious bungalow named Shivshakti in Juhu, Mumbai, reportedly worth 60 crore.

Ajay Devgn's London home

Ajay Devgn and Kajol reportedly own a house in London's Park Lane, valued at 54 crore.

Ajay Devgn's private jet

In 2010, Ajay Devgn bought a 6-seater private jet, a Hawker 800, worth 84 crore.

Ajay Devgn's car collection

Ajay Devgn owns cars like Rolls Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, Maserati Quattroporte, Range Rover Vogue, BMW Z4, and Audi Q7.

Ajay Devgn's film fees

Ajay Devgn charges 60 to 120 crore per film and 30-35 crore for cameo roles.

Ajay Devgn's income sources

Ajay Devgn earns from acting, film production, direction, real estate, other businesses, and brand endorsements.

Ajay Devgn's annual income

Reports suggest Ajay Devgn earns 25 to 30 crore annually, over 2 crore monthly. His net worth increases by 25 crore yearly.

