Ajay Devgn Net Worth: Know assets, income, and more about superstar

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn is currently in the limelight. His films, including Singham Again, are creating buzz.
Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn enjoys a luxurious life. He owns properties from Mumbai to abroad.
Media reports suggest Ajay Devgn owns substantial property, worth approximately 427 crore.
Ajay Devgn lives in a luxurious bungalow named Shivshakti in Juhu, Mumbai, reportedly worth 60 crore.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol reportedly own a house in London's Park Lane, valued at 54 crore.
In 2010, Ajay Devgn bought a 6-seater private jet, a Hawker 800, worth 84 crore.
Ajay Devgn owns cars like Rolls Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-Maybach GLS600, Maserati Quattroporte, Range Rover Vogue, BMW Z4, and Audi Q7.
Ajay Devgn charges 60 to 120 crore per film and 30-35 crore for cameo roles.
Ajay Devgn earns from acting, film production, direction, real estate, other businesses, and brand endorsements.
Reports suggest Ajay Devgn earns 25 to 30 crore annually, over 2 crore monthly. His net worth increases by 25 crore yearly.
