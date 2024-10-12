Meet the richest female singer worth ₹200 Crore—Not Shreya or Neha

Entertainment
Shreya Ghoshal: Renowned Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal boasts a significant net worth of ₹180 crore, reflecting her successful career in the music industry.
Popular for her energetic songs, Neha Kakkar has built a net worth of ₹103 crore through her numerous hit tracks and performances.
Versatile and acclaimed, Sunidhi Chauhan has a net worth of ₹100 crore, showcasing her talent and contributions to the Indian music scene.
Talented singer Tulsi Kumar is reported to have a net worth of ₹200 crore, primarily stemming from her family's successful business ventures.
Tulsi is the daughter of late Gulshan Kumar, T-Series founder. Her brother, Bhushan Kumar, leads the ₹4000 crore music empire today.