Entertainment

08-Oct-2023, 12:49:40 pm

Tejas: 7 reasons to watch Kangana Ranaut's film

Tejas is one of the most awaited movie in bollywood as we will see Kangana Ranaut in this action - thriller film.

Image credits: You Tube

Inspired by

The movie ‘Tejas’ is entirely inspired by the landmark event of Indian Air Force in 2016.

Image credits: You Tube

Kangana’s Action

Tejas will be a full power packed action & Thriller movie, starring Kangana as the lead.

Image credits: You Tube

Cast

Kangana Ranaut stands to be the lead actor along with Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra & Anuj Khurana.

Image credits: You Tube

VFX work

Tejas will have mind-blowing VFX scenes as the team is been working on it, since last year.

Image credits: You Tube

Story

Tejas will revolve around the real life journey of ‘Tejas Gill’, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot.

Image credits: You Tube

Message

This movie is immensely on Patriotism, where IAF pilot’s life challenges is discussed.

Image credits: You Tube

Dialogue delivery

The dialogues of the movie is so strong that it impacts more when it is delivered by Kangana Ranaut.

Image credits: You Tube
Find Next One