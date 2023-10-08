Entertainment

08-Oct-2023, 10:47:43 am

Nushrratt Bharuccha stuck in Israel

 7 unknown facts about the actress

Why Israel?

Nushrratt Bharuccha was in Israel to attend the Haifa International Film Festival. 

Film debut

If you thought Nushrratt made her film debut with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', you are mistaken. In 2006, she debuted in the film industry with the film 'Jai Santoshi Maa'. 

Rejected for good looks

Nushrratt Bharuccha had auditioned for the Hollywood film 'Slumdog Millionaire' because they thought she was too beautiful for the role of a slum girl.

Most Desirable Women

The 38-year-old has appeared on the Times' list of the 50 Most Desirable Women several times.

Educational degree

Nushrratt graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from Jai Hind College in Mumbai. 

Television debut

She made her acting debut in the 2002 television series 'Kittie Party' in which she played a small role.

Solo female-centric character

She appeared in a film called 'Chhorii' which was her debut film as a sole female protagonist.

