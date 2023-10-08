Israel-Palestine War: Why was Nushrratt Bharuccha in Israel?

Entertainment
Nushrratt Bharuccha is stuck in Israel amid the escalating conflict with Palestinian militant group Hamas. Her team has reported not being able to connect with her.
One of the people on her team issued a statement saying, “Nushrratt has been unfortunately stranded in Israel. She had flown there to attend the Haifa International Film Festival."
"The last time that I managed to get in touch with her was around 12.30 pm earlier today when she was safe in a basement."
Also added, " For safety measures, further details cannot be disclosed. However, since then, we were not able to connect.”
“We are trying to get Nushrratt back safely to India and hope she returns back in the best of health and unharmed," according to reports from India Today.
Israel-Hamas war: Earlier on Saturday, a full-fledged conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip broke out, resulting in more than 300 fatalities and over 1,000 injuries.
The Hamas militants fired over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel.
PM Benjamin Netanyahu in a video statement, said Israel "was at war" and said Hamas would "pay a price" for launching an attack on Israel.