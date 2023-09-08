7 thriller movies to watch on Netflix

Entertainment
Here are seven thriller movies that were popular on Netflix.
This thriller delves into the world of cam girls. When a cam girl (Madeline Brewer) discovers a doppelganger has replaced her, she becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth.
In this thriller, Sam Worthington plays a man who believes his wife and daughter have gone missing in a hospital but struggles to prove their existence as he unravels a conspiracy.
Emily Blunt stars in this mystery thriller as a woman who becomes involved in a missing person investigation, leading to a web of secrets and lies.
This thriller follows two U.S. Marshals (Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo) as they investigate the disappearance of a patient at a psychiatric facility on a remote island.
Based on a Stephen King novel, this psychological thriller follows a woman (Carla Gugino) who becomes trapped in a remote cabin and must confront her dark past and inner demons.
A deaf and mute author (Kate Siegel) living in isolation must defend herself against a masked intruder in this tense home-invasion thriller.
This post-apocalyptic thriller stars Sandra Bullock as a mother trying to protect her children from supernatural entities that cause people to go insane when they see them.