7 thriller movies to watch on Netflix

Here are seven thriller movies that were popular on Netflix.

"Cam" (2018)

This thriller delves into the world of cam girls. When a cam girl (Madeline Brewer) discovers a doppelganger has replaced her, she becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth.
 

"Fractured" (2019)

In this thriller, Sam Worthington plays a man who believes his wife and daughter have gone missing in a hospital but struggles to prove their existence as he unravels a conspiracy.
 

"The Girl on the Train" (2016)

Emily Blunt stars in this mystery thriller as a woman who becomes involved in a missing person investigation, leading to a web of secrets and lies.
 

"Shutter Island" (2010)

This thriller follows two U.S. Marshals (Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo) as they investigate the disappearance of a patient at a psychiatric facility on a remote island.
 

"Gerald's Game" (2017)

Based on a Stephen King novel, this psychological thriller follows a woman (Carla Gugino) who becomes trapped in a remote cabin and must confront her dark past and inner demons.
 

"Hush" (2016)

A deaf and mute author (Kate Siegel) living in isolation must defend herself against a masked intruder in this tense home-invasion thriller.
 

"Bird Box" (2018)

This post-apocalyptic thriller stars Sandra Bullock as a mother trying to protect her children from supernatural entities that cause people to go insane when they see them.
 

