Mammootty's Birthday: 6 Iconic Movies of Malayalam's Megastar

Megastar Mammootty is celebrating his 72nd Birthday today. Let's look at the 6 iconic movies of his career.

Image credits: Instagram/Mammootty

New Delhi

New Delhi is a 1987 Malayalam language neo-noir action thriller film written by Dennis Joseph and directed by Joshiy and produced by Joy Thomas.
 

Image credits: Instagram/Mammootty

Big B

A 2007 Indian Malayalam-language neo-noir action thriller film co-written and directed by Amal Neerad starring Mammootty in the titular role 
 

Image credits: Mammootty/Instagram

Nerariyan CBI

Nerariyan CBI is a 2005 Malayalam film directed and produced by K Madhu, starring Mammootty, Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar. 
 

Image credits: Mammootty/Instagram

Pokkiri Raja

Pokkiri Raja is a 2010 Indian Malayalam-language masala film written by the duo Udaykrishna–Sibi K. The film stars Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles 

Image credits: instagram

Movie: Bheeshma Parvam

A 2022 Indian Malayalam-language action thriller film produced and directed by Amal Neerad.An adrenaline pumping Mammootty-starrer for the masses.

Image credits: Instagram/mammootty

Movie: Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

 A 2022 Indian Malayalam-Tamil bilingual drama film directed by Lijo Jose. 

Image credits: instagram
