7 OTT series that coincide with World Sexual Health Day

World Sexual Health Day 2023: Modern Love, Sex Education, Special are 7 OTT series and shows that throws light on sexual health

Gandii Baat

Featuring characters teetering on the edge of psychopathic inclinations, the narratives delve into the multitude of emotions that drive crimes born of intense passion

Lust Stories

The short films in the anthology explore the themes of Love, sex, desire

Fuh se Fantasy

The narrative unfolds to celebrate the joy found in contemporary relationships unafraid to embrace their most profound and idiosyncratic desires

Modern Love

A series inspired by the acclaimed New York Times column that delves into the intricacies of human relationships, the complexities of love, and the connections that bind us 

Lust Stories 2

In the second installment of the celebrated series, each short film explores themes of sex, desire, love and Lust

Sex Education

This teen drama is on a teenager, who joins forces with a fellow high school student to establish a discreet sex therapy clinic right within the confines of their school

Special

This Netflix series is based on a man with cerebral palsy who also comes out as Gay. It celebrates and acknowledges the intersectionality of sexuality

