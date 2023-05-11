Entertainment

7 best crime thrillers to catch on Netflix

Love crime genre? From Christian Bale starrer period crime thriller to serial killers and sci-fi thrillers, check out these binge-worthy suggestions on Netflix.

Knives Out (2019)

This crime thriller has a star-studded cast with Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc and Chris Evan and Ana de Armas as suspects.
 

Jack Reacher (2012)

Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher, who investigates to prove an Army major’s innocence.

Spiderhead (2022)

The movie has Chris Hemsworth, a twisted scientist and prison owner, performing questionable experiments on inmates. 
 

In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)

This sci-fi crime thriller has obsessive detective work, and a police officer locked in decades of the cat-and-mouse chase.
 

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Denzel Washington plays the role of a former spy on a mission to investigate the murder-suicide of a close friend.
 

The Good Nurse (2022)

The Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne plays the role of a serial killer nurse here.

The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

This Christian Bale-starrer film is loosely based on young Edgar Allen Poe, who assists a veteran detective.

