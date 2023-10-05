Entertainment

05-Oct-2023, 07:44:39 pm

'Leo'

5 reasons to watch Vijay's 'Leo' 

Image credits: YouTube

Vijay's dual role

Vijay will be seen in two different appearances for 'Leo,' the actor will play both father and son's role. 

Image credits: YouTube

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is said to play Vijay's brother and in the trailer, he added power to his role. 

Image credits: YouTube

Trisha Krishnan's mystery role

Trisha Krishnan will also play an important role in the film but her character still remains mysterious. 

Image credits: YouTube

Arjun Sarja

Arjun Sarja is also Vijay's b in the film but will be seen against him. 

Image credits: YouTube

Action

The film promises to be jam-packed with action as Vijay single-handedly fights with all villians. 

Image credits: YouTube
