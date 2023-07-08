Be youthful like Tom Cruise: 7 secrets of the Mission Impossible star

Entertainment
Tom Cruise's dedication to physical fitness is unparalleled. He follows a rigorous exercise routine, combining cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises.
Cruise focuses on a balanced diet rich in lean proteins, fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats.
Maintaining a positive outlook is key to Tom Cruise's youthful glow. He believes in the power of positivity and surrounds himself with supportive people.
Regular exfoliation, moisturizing, and sun protection are essential elements of his skincare regimen.
Cruise constantly seeks opportunities to learn and grow, whether it's through reading, attending seminars, or engaging in new hobbies.
Despite his demanding schedule, Tom Cruise recognizes the importance of rest and recovery. He prioritizes getting sufficient sleep and takes breaks to recharge.
Tom Cruise's boundless enthusiasm for life fuels his youthful energy. He approaches each day with zest and maintains a sense of adventure.