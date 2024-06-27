'Kalki 2898 AD': What is Disha Patani's role in the film?

Entertainment
'Kalki 2898 AD' is released worldwide in theatres today.
Disha Patani's role as Roxie engages in banter with Prabhas' Bhairava.
As per the trailer, Disha Patani informs Prabhas that he only loves himself, implying a prospective romance.
Disha will most likely appear in action scenes in the film, as intimated in the trailer.
Although little is known about her character, it is said that she plays an important role and has breathtaking action scenes.
However, given her action scenes, some netizens believe she may portray a spy or a military in the movie.