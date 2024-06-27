 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Sharmila Tagore gifted Tiger Pataudi Mercedes before marriage? Read on

Sharmila Tagore remembered presenting a costly Mercedes car valued at Rs. 1 lakh to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi before their marriage

Image credits: Twitter

Iconic Couple: Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan

Married in 1968, they were a celebrated couple, blending cricket and cinema in a unique union

Image credits: Twitter

Gifted Mercedes to Mansoor

Sharmila gifted Mansoor a Rs. 1 lakh Mercedes before marriage, defying gender norms of the time

Image credits: Twitter

Living Together Before Marriage

They chose to live together before marrying, a progressive move challenging societal expectations

Image credits: Twitter

Reaction to Bikini Photoshoot

Mansoor Ali Khan supported Sharmila's bold photoshoot, displaying calm and non-judgmental support

Image credits: Twitter

Humorous Kitchen Incident

Sharmila humorously declined kitchen visits, showcasing her wit and independence within marriage

Image credits: Twitter

Family and Children

They raised three children: Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Pataudi, and Soha Ali Khan, fostering a close-knit family
 

Image credits: Twitter

Post-Husband's Demise

After Mansoor's passing in 2011, Sharmila finds happiness in her family and grandchildren's company. She stays in Pataudi, but often travels to Mumbai
 

Image credits: Twitter

Impact on Society

Their relationship set benchmarks for unconventional partnerships and choices, influencing societal norms

Image credits: Twitter
