Sharmila Tagore gifted Tiger Pataudi Mercedes before marriage? Read on

Sharmila Tagore remembered presenting a costly Mercedes car valued at Rs. 1 lakh to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi before their marriage
Married in 1968, they were a celebrated couple, blending cricket and cinema in a unique union
Sharmila gifted Mansoor a Rs. 1 lakh Mercedes before marriage, defying gender norms of the time
They chose to live together before marrying, a progressive move challenging societal expectations
Mansoor Ali Khan supported Sharmila's bold photoshoot, displaying calm and non-judgmental support
Sharmila humorously declined kitchen visits, showcasing her wit and independence within marriage
They raised three children: Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Pataudi, and Soha Ali Khan, fostering a close-knit family
After Mansoor's passing in 2011, Sharmila finds happiness in her family and grandchildren's company. She stays in Pataudi, but often travels to Mumbai
Their relationship set benchmarks for unconventional partnerships and choices, influencing societal norms