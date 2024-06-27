'Kalki 2898 AD': A look into Deepika Padukone's Sumathi character

Entertainment
The film 'Kalki 2898 AD', the most awaited and highly anticipated film has been released today.
Deepika Padukone plays SUM-80, or Sumathi which is the lead female role.
In the film, Deepika's character is pregnant with a child who will become the nemesis of the world's dark forces.
Amitabh Bachchan informs Deepika Padukone that she carries a "god" in her womb.
It is implied that this child would defeat the supreme leader Yaskin, who has taken over Kashi.
Deepika Padukone plays to-be mothers role which is the main.