Did you know Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan had three wedding ceremonies?

Entertainment
In a recent interview, Producer Vivek Vaswani recalled Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's wedding.
The 'Josh' producer said that the wedding was fantastic, and everything was lovely and so much fun.
Vivek stated that Shah Rukh's childhood friends and Gauri's brother were in "high spirits" and thoroughly enjoyed the wedding.
Vivek further stated that the pair married according to Hindu and Muslim traditions and had their wedding documented. "All three weddings happened in one day," he explained.
In 1984, Shah Rukh Khan first met Gauri Khan even before the start of his successful Bollywood career in Bollywood.
The couple married on October 25, 1991, and are parents to two sons and a daughter.