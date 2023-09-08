Jailer to Haddi: 9 Top OTT release this week

Entertainment
Rajnikanth starrer 'Jailer' to Nawaz Uddin Siddique's 'Haddi'; here's bringing you a list of superhit movies to binge-watch this weekend
Facing the loss of her childhood home, a woman makes a daring choice: dating a wealthy couple's shy 19-year-old son, available on Amazon Prime
Margaret tackles bras, boys, and her mixed-faith family. Rachel McAdams plays her mom, and her witty chats with God is an endearing coming-of-age film
Jun-hee time-travels to 1998, becoming Min-ju, encountering Si-heon, resembling her late boyfriend. Premieres Sep 8, 2023, exclusively on Netflix
This Hindi crime movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a double role. The movie released at ZEE5 on 7th September
Top Boy is a sequel to Top Boy: Summerhouse, originally aired in 2011. Catch it on Netflix from September 7th, 2023
Brazil's Walter Salles reflects on his career amid China's transformations. Plus, a treat for Indian fans: Jia singing 'Awara Hoon' from Raj Kapoor's classic in the film on MUBI
Ariel's curiosity leads her to trade her voice for legs with sea witch Ursula to win Prince Eric's heart. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar from September 6, 2023
Rajnikanth-Tamannah Bhatia starrer 'Jailer' would be available in Amazon Prime Video from 7th September
A flamboyant millionaire's birthday turns deadly. Vidya Balan stars as the inspector, reuniting with director Anu Menon after Shakuntala Devi