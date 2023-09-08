Entertainment

Jailer to Haddi: 9 Top OTT release this week

Rajnikanth starrer 'Jailer' to Nawaz Uddin Siddique's 'Haddi'; here's bringing you a list of superhit movies to binge-watch this weekend

No Hard Feelings

Facing the loss of her childhood home, a woman makes a daring choice: dating a wealthy couple's shy 19-year-old son, available on Amazon Prime

Are You There God, It's Me, Margaret

Margaret tackles bras, boys, and her mixed-faith family. Rachel McAdams plays her mom, and her witty chats with God is an endearing coming-of-age film

A Time Called You

Jun-hee time-travels to 1998, becoming Min-ju, encountering Si-heon, resembling her late boyfriend. Premieres Sep 8, 2023, exclusively on Netflix

Haddi

This Hindi crime movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a double role. The movie released at ZEE5 on 7th September

Top Boy

Top Boy is a sequel to Top Boy: Summerhouse, originally aired in 2011. Catch it on Netflix from September 7th, 2023

Jia Zhangke, A Guy from Fenyang

Brazil's Walter Salles reflects on his career amid China's transformations. Plus, a treat for Indian fans: Jia singing 'Awara Hoon' from Raj Kapoor's classic in the film on MUBI

The Little Mermaid

Ariel's curiosity leads her to trade her voice for legs with sea witch Ursula to win Prince Eric's heart. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar from September 6, 2023

Jailer

Rajnikanth-Tamannah Bhatia starrer 'Jailer' would be available in Amazon Prime Video from 7th September

Neeyat

A flamboyant millionaire's birthday turns deadly. Vidya Balan stars as the inspector, reuniting with director Anu Menon after Shakuntala Devi

