'Fighter' box office collection Day 3

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film grosses Rs 90 crore 

Reviews

'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has received amazing reviews from fans, critics, and audiences.

Day 3 box office collection

On Saturday i.e. Day 3 of its release, the film grossed Rs 28 crores at the box office collection.

Opening box office collection

The film, which debuted at the box office with Rs 22.50 crore, showed a modest increase in revenue compared to its opening day sales.

Day 2, Republic Day

The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, grossed Rs 39 crore on Friday, January 26. 

Box office collection so far

With this, the action drama's total collection currently stands at Rs 90 crores, with the figure approaching Rs 100 crore.

Film's occupancy rate

'Fighter's morning shows had an occupancy rate of 17.06 percent, which soared to more than 33.52 percent during the evening shows.

