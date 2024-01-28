Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film grosses Rs 90 crore
'Fighter' starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has received amazing reviews from fans, critics, and audiences.
On Saturday i.e. Day 3 of its release, the film grossed Rs 28 crores at the box office collection.
The film, which debuted at the box office with Rs 22.50 crore, showed a modest increase in revenue compared to its opening day sales.
The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, grossed Rs 39 crore on Friday, January 26.
With this, the action drama's total collection currently stands at Rs 90 crores, with the figure approaching Rs 100 crore.
'Fighter's morning shows had an occupancy rate of 17.06 percent, which soared to more than 33.52 percent during the evening shows.