Munawar Faruqui birthday special: 7 facts about Bigg Boss 17 finalist

Let’s have a quick look at 7 unknown or lesser-known facts about the rumoured winner.

Image credits: Munawar Faruqui/ Instagram

Munawar is from Junagadh, Gujrat. He shifted to Mumbai along with his family after their home was destroyed during the 2002 communal riots of Gujarat, as per various reports.

Image credits: Munawar Faruqui/ Instagram

The comedian lost his mother when he was just 16 years old. She allegedly committed suicide.

Image credits: Munawar Faruqui/ Instagram

Munawar reportedly took on all of his household obligations at 17 and began working as a salesperson in an untensil business.

Image credits: instagram

After taking a few computer classes, the comedian began working as a graphic designer in his early twenties.

Image credits: Munawar Faruqui/ Instagram

His career as a stand-up comedian began in 2019 with his debut Gujrati show, 'Dodh Dahyo' in Mumbai.

Image credits: instagram

Munawar Faruqui's YouTube channel, started in 2020, has 4.6 million followers. And on Instagram, 11m. 

Image credits: instagram

He was married and had a son. This was disclosed on the reality show Lock Upp, and a photo of Munavvar's wife and child later went viral on social media.

Image credits: instagram
