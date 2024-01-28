Entertainment
Let’s have a quick look at 7 unknown or lesser-known facts about the rumoured winner.
Munawar is from Junagadh, Gujrat. He shifted to Mumbai along with his family after their home was destroyed during the 2002 communal riots of Gujarat, as per various reports.
The comedian lost his mother when he was just 16 years old. She allegedly committed suicide.
Munawar reportedly took on all of his household obligations at 17 and began working as a salesperson in an untensil business.
After taking a few computer classes, the comedian began working as a graphic designer in his early twenties.
His career as a stand-up comedian began in 2019 with his debut Gujrati show, 'Dodh Dahyo' in Mumbai.
Munawar Faruqui's YouTube channel, started in 2020, has 4.6 million followers. And on Instagram, 11m.
He was married and had a son. This was disclosed on the reality show Lock Upp, and a photo of Munavvar's wife and child later went viral on social media.