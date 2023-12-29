Spotted: Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol; celebrities exude glamour

Entertainment
Renowned personalities like Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol, Khushi Kapoor, and more were seen in the city, showcasing their glamorous style.
Ashutosh Rana was spotted in a brown Nehru Jacket and white Kurta at Mumbai Airport.
Urvashi Rautela was sporting a lilac co-ord dress when she was spotted outside Mumbai International Airport.
Sonali Bendre exuded elegance in a black T-shirt paired with checked pants as she was captured by paparazzi at an airport.
Vaani Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan were photographed together at the aiport. While Vaani donned a grey jacket over spaghetti top, Anushka Ranjan looked elegant in brown attire.
Bobby Deol was papped at the airport. He was in a chic grey tank top paired with black trouser looking all dapper in his long-bearded look.
Khushi Kapoor greeted the paparazzi with a wave as she was seen outside a gym, donning a casual black T-shirt.
Malaika Arora was spotted in Bandra. She was all smiles and waved at the camera, looking adorable in long white top.