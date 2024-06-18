Shane Watson turns 43: Top 10 quotes by the Australian cricket legend

CRICKET
"I love being in the moment and being able to perform at my best in the biggest situations."
"When you're performing at your best, there's no better feeling."
"It's about making the most of the opportunities and challenges that come my way."
"I'm a big believer in making sure that you enjoy the journey."
"I think experience always helps you in some way. You're able to learn from your mistakes and you understand yourself better."
"If you want to achieve something special, you've got to put the work in."
"I've never been the type of person who dwells on failures."
"There's no better feeling than being able to contribute to your team's success."
"In cricket, you need to be adaptable and make adjustments all the time."
"I've been really fortunate to play with some amazing players and learn a lot from them."