CRICKET

Shane Watson turns 43: Top 10 quotes by the Australian cricket legend

Image credits: Instagram

Being in the Moment

"I love being in the moment and being able to perform at my best in the biggest situations."

Image credits: Instagram

Peak Performance

"When you're performing at your best, there's no better feeling."

Image credits: Instagram

Seizing Opportunities

"It's about making the most of the opportunities and challenges that come my way."

Image credits: Instagram

Enjoying the Journey

"I'm a big believer in making sure that you enjoy the journey."

Image credits: Instagram

Learning from Experience

"I think experience always helps you in some way. You're able to learn from your mistakes and you understand yourself better."

Image credits: Instagram

Hard Work and Success

"If you want to achieve something special, you've got to put the work in."

Image credits: Instagram

Moving Past Failures

"I've never been the type of person who dwells on failures."

Image credits: Instagram

Contributing to Success

"There's no better feeling than being able to contribute to your team's success."

Image credits: Instagram

Adaptability in Cricket

"In cricket, you need to be adaptable and make adjustments all the time."

Image credits: Instagram

Learning from Great Players

"I've been really fortunate to play with some amazing players and learn a lot from them."

Image credits: Instagram
