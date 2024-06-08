World Cup 2024: Why is USA player Nitish Kumar nicknamed Tendulkar?

CRICKET
The World Cup 2024 is taking place and players are doing their best to win the trophy.
On June 06, it was USA vs Pakistan where USA batter Nitish Kumar's four took their T20 World Cup 2024 match against Pakistan to Super Over.
The cricketer was born in Ontario, Canada on May 21, 1994, and is of Indian origin.
Nitish was nicknamed Tendulkar as he became the youngest cricketer to play an ODI World Cup match in 2011 while representing Canada at 16.
His nickname is 'Tendulkar' as he was born in May 1994, nearly four and a half years after Sachin Tendulkar's international debut against Pakistan in 1989.
Nitish Kumar made his One Day International debut in January 2010 and became the second-youngest player in the history of ODIs.