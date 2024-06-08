T20 WC 2024: Rashid Khan smashes records with 4 for 17 against NZ

CRICKET
Rashid Khan's record-breaking bowling figures of 4 for 17 against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup highlight his exceptional skills.
Afghanistan's comprehensive victory over New Zealand by 84 runs underscores their dominance in the match.
Rashid Khan ends with the best bowling figures by a captain at the men's T20 World Cup.
The undercooked Black Caps struggled to pick Rashid Khan, he was on a hattrick and played a major role in defending Afghanistan's total of 159.
Rashid Khan's four-wicket haul included key dismissals that derailed New Zealand's batting effort. Afghanistan's victory propelled them to the top of the points table.