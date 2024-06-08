 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

T20 WC 2024: Rashid Khan smashes records with 4 for 17 against NZ

Rashid Khan shines with 4 for 17 vs New Zealand

Rashid Khan's record-breaking bowling figures of 4 for 17 against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup highlight his exceptional skills.

Afghanistan dominates New Zealand, wins by 84 runs

Afghanistan's comprehensive victory over New Zealand by 84 runs underscores their dominance in the match.

New Zealand collapse to 75 all out against Afghanistan

Rashid Khan ends with the best bowling figures by a captain at the men's T20 World Cup.

Rashid Khan's spins his magic web

The undercooked Black Caps struggled to pick Rashid Khan, he was on a hattrick and played a major role in defending Afghanistan's total of 159.

Rashid Khan's four wickets key in New Zealand's collapse

Rashid Khan's four-wicket haul included key dismissals that derailed New Zealand's batting effort. Afghanistan's victory propelled them to the top of the points table.

