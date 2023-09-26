Happy Birthday Lakshmipathy Balaji: 7 quotes by former Indian pacer

CRICKET
Lakshmipathy Balaji celebrates his birthday is on the 27th of Septembe. This is one of his famous quotes - "I always believe in being myself. That's what got me here."
"The journey is important, not the destination. If you enjoy the journey, you can enjoy any destination."
"Cricket has taught me a lot. It's taught me how to live, how to lead a life, how to deal with ups and downs."
I have always felt that every time I went onto the field, I have to improve. Even now, I have the same passion as I had when I was 16 or 17."
"In sports, what's most important is how quickly you come back from a setback. The faster you learn, the better."
"Cricket is like life. You'll always have good and bad days. You have to keep moving forward."
"There are no shortcuts to success in cricket. It's all about putting in the hard work day in and day out."