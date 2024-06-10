THIS player is the most educated cricketer, has degree in Astrophysics

CRICKET
Indian cricketers have achieved worldwide recognition for their batting and bowling abilities.
However, few Indian athletes excel in both academics and cricket, one of which is Avishkar Madhav Salvi.
Avishkar Salvi is a fast bowler and is one of the most educated Indian cricketers.
While players leave their studies to get into sports, Avishkar never let his studies suffer because of cricket.
The 42-year-old has a Ph.D. in astrophysics and is one of the most knowledgeable players.
Through this degree, one investigates the universe to better comprehend the physical matter and processes in our solar system and other galaxies.