 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

THIS player is the most educated cricketer, has degree in Astrophysics

Image credits: Instagram

Athletes

Indian cricketers have achieved worldwide recognition for their batting and bowling abilities. 

Image credits: Instagram

One of the most educated cricketers

However, few Indian athletes excel in both academics and cricket, one of which is Avishkar Madhav Salvi. 

Image credits: Instagram

Avishkar Salvi

Avishkar Salvi is a fast bowler and is one of the most educated Indian cricketers. 

Image credits: Instagram

Avishkar Salvi's education

While players leave their studies to get into sports, Avishkar never let his studies suffer because of cricket.

Image credits: Instagram

Ph.D. in astrophysics

The 42-year-old has a Ph.D. in astrophysics and is one of the most knowledgeable players.

Image credits: Instagram

What is astrophysics

Through this degree, one investigates the universe to better comprehend the physical matter and processes in our solar system and other galaxies. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One