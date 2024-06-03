 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Top 10 quotes by the Pakistan cricket legend - Wasim Akram

Image credits: Instagram

Self-Belief: The Key to Success

"I'm a big believer in self-belief. You have to be. If you don't believe in yourself, no one else will."

Image credits: Instagram

Tactics Against Viv Richards

"You can't bowl a bouncer to Viv Richards. You have to bowl him your best ball and hope he mis-hits it."

Image credits: Instagram

Cricket is a Team Game

"Cricket is a team game and not a one-man show. Whatever we do, we do it together."

Image credits: Instagram

The Art of Fast Bowling

"Fast bowling is an art and there is no shortcut to it. You have to work hard, you have to persist and you have to be determined."

Image credits: Instagram

Turning Pressure into Motivation

"Pressure is a reflection of your own attitude. If you can think of pressure as an opportunity, it can be a great motivation."

Image credits: Instagram

The Best Ball to Bowl

"The best ball to bowl is the one that gets the batsman out."

Image credits: Instagram

Embracing Individuality

"I have never believed in comparisons, whether with Ian Botham or Imran Khan. I'm my own man."

Image credits: Instagram

Leading with Calmness

"I try to remain calm in a crisis and to inspire calmness in my team."

Image credits: Instagram

Striving for Perfection

"There's no such thing as a perfect game of cricket, so you have to keep trying to improve."

Image credits: Instagram

Learning from Mistakes

"Cricket is a game of mistakes and that's the beauty of the game. You have to learn from your mistakes and move on."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One