Top 10 quotes by the Pakistan cricket legend - Wasim Akram

CRICKET
"I'm a big believer in self-belief. You have to be. If you don't believe in yourself, no one else will."
"You can't bowl a bouncer to Viv Richards. You have to bowl him your best ball and hope he mis-hits it."
"Cricket is a team game and not a one-man show. Whatever we do, we do it together."
"Fast bowling is an art and there is no shortcut to it. You have to work hard, you have to persist and you have to be determined."
"Pressure is a reflection of your own attitude. If you can think of pressure as an opportunity, it can be a great motivation."
"The best ball to bowl is the one that gets the batsman out."
"I have never believed in comparisons, whether with Ian Botham or Imran Khan. I'm my own man."
"I try to remain calm in a crisis and to inspire calmness in my team."
"There's no such thing as a perfect game of cricket, so you have to keep trying to improve."
"Cricket is a game of mistakes and that's the beauty of the game. You have to learn from your mistakes and move on."