What punishment is given if fans enter cricket field during play?

CRICKET
Cricket is a lovable sport across the country and fans go to any extent to meet cricketers.
In most matches, it is seen how fans enter the cricket ground while the match is going on to meet their idols.
But do you know there are serious charges against those obstructing the field during gameplay?
According to Rule 42 of the ICC Playing Conditions, "It is an offense for a spectator or other unauthorized person to enter the field of play or any designated restricted area."
The penalty for this infraction includes a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.
In addition to the ICC standards, individual cricket boards have their restrictions in place.
The BCCI in India has a rule that states, "Any spectator who enters the field of play without permission will be banned from attending future matches."