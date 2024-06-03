 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

Top 8 inspiring quotes by Afghanistan skipper - Rashid Khan

Believe in Yourself for Success

"I always try to stay positive and believe in myself. That’s the key to success."

Passion and Dedication on the Field

"Cricket is my passion, and every time I step onto the field, I give it my all."

Finish Strong with Persistence

"It's not about how you start; it's about how you finish. Persistence is crucial."

Embrace Pressure to Perform

"Pressure is a part of the game. You have to embrace it and perform."

Stay Calm for Better Decisions

"I've learned to stay calm in tough situations. It helps me make better decisions."

Honour in Representing Afghanistan

"Representing Afghanistan is a huge honor. I always want to make my country proud."

Learn from Setbacks

"Every setback is a learning opportunity. You grow stronger with each challenge."

Power of Teamwork

"Teamwork is essential. When we play as a unit, we achieve great things."

