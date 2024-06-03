Top 8 inspiring quotes by Afghanistan skipper - Rashid Khan

CRICKET
"I always try to stay positive and believe in myself. That’s the key to success."
"Cricket is my passion, and every time I step onto the field, I give it my all."
"It's not about how you start; it's about how you finish. Persistence is crucial."
"Pressure is a part of the game. You have to embrace it and perform."
"I've learned to stay calm in tough situations. It helps me make better decisions."
"Representing Afghanistan is a huge honor. I always want to make my country proud."
"Every setback is a learning opportunity. You grow stronger with each challenge."
"Teamwork is essential. When we play as a unit, we achieve great things."