From South Africa to Namibia: David Wiese's journey through cricket

CRICKET
David Wiese was born on May 18, 1985, in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
He made his debut in South African domestic cricket for Easterns in the 2004-05 season.
Wiese moved to Titans, one of South Africa's premier domestic teams, where he continued to establish himself as a reliable all-rounder.
He made his international debut for South Africa in a T20I against New Zealand in December 2012.
Wiese played for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2015, where he made an impact with both bat and ball, he has also represented the KKR in recent times.
Apart from the IPL, Wiese has featured in various T20 leagues worldwide, including the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Hundred as well.
Known for his powerful hitting and effective medium-pace bowling, Wiese has been a consistent performer in around the globe and especially in the PSL.
Despite his success in domestic and T20 leagues, Wiese's international career has been limited, he decided to move to Namibia and represent them at the international circuit.
He has played county cricket in England, representing Sussex and Hampshire in various formats.
After his stint in county and T20 leagues, Wiese returned to play domestic cricket in South Africa.