 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

CRICKET

From South Africa to Namibia: David Wiese's journey through cricket

Image credits: Instagram

Early Life and Beginnings

David Wiese was born on May 18, 1985, in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Image credits: Instagram

Domestic Debut

He made his debut in South African domestic cricket for Easterns in the 2004-05 season.

Image credits: Instagram

Move to Titans

Wiese moved to Titans, one of South Africa's premier domestic teams, where he continued to establish himself as a reliable all-rounder.

Image credits: Instagram

International Debut

He made his international debut for South Africa in a T20I against New Zealand in December 2012.

Image credits: Twitter

IPL Stint

Wiese played for RCB in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2015, where he made an impact with both bat and ball, he has also represented the KKR in recent times.

Image credits: Instagram

T20 Leagues Around the World

Apart from the IPL, Wiese has featured in various T20 leagues worldwide, including the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Hundred as well.

Image credits: Instagram

Consistent Performances PSL

Known for his powerful hitting and effective medium-pace bowling, Wiese has been a consistent performer in around the globe and especially in the PSL.

Image credits: Instagram

Move to Namibia

Despite his success in domestic and T20 leagues, Wiese's international career has been limited, he decided to move to Namibia and represent them at the international circuit.

Image credits: Instagram

County Cricket Experience

He has played county cricket in England, representing Sussex and Hampshire in various formats.

Image credits: Instagram

Return to South African Domestic Cricket

After his stint in county and T20 leagues, Wiese returned to play domestic cricket in South Africa.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One