CRICKET

Ken Barrington's cricketing wisdom: Five quotes by the England legend

Image credits: Getty

On Batting Technique

"Timing is everything. If you get your timing right, the shots will come naturally."

Image credits: Getty

On Mental Toughness

"Cricket is as much a mental game as it is a physical one. You have to stay focused and disciplined, especially in challenging situations."

Image credits: Getty

On Consistency

"Consistency is the hallmark of a great batsman. It's not just about big innings; it's about consistently contributing to the team's success."

Image credits: Getty

On Team Dynamics

"Cricket is a team sport. Individual brilliance is important, but it's the collective effort that wins matches and championships."

Image credits: Getty

On Learning from Failures

"Every dismissal is a chance to learn. Analyze your mistakes, work on your weaknesses, and come back stronger in the next innings."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One