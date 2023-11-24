Ken Barrington's cricketing wisdom: Five quotes by the England legend

CRICKET
"Timing is everything. If you get your timing right, the shots will come naturally."
"Cricket is as much a mental game as it is a physical one. You have to stay focused and disciplined, especially in challenging situations."
"Consistency is the hallmark of a great batsman. It's not just about big innings; it's about consistently contributing to the team's success."
"Cricket is a team sport. Individual brilliance is important, but it's the collective effort that wins matches and championships."
"Every dismissal is a chance to learn. Analyze your mistakes, work on your weaknesses, and come back stronger in the next innings."