Ian Botham turns 68: 10 inspiring quotes by the cricket legend

CRICKET
Coaching is about tactics and playing the game as you see it. We will all have different coaching theories, but it's really about playing the game."
"I always tried to instill the values and the drive that you need to be successful in life. Be hard-working, don't let opportunities pass you by.
"In any team sport, the best teams have consistency and chemistry."
"Cricket is a team game and, without the team, you don't get anywhere. You have to stick together and work with the team."
"You can talk as much as you like about having a clear strategy for what you want to achieve, but in the end, it all comes down to the relationship you have with the people."
"The moment cricket becomes more about you than the team, it stops being a team sport."
"I was brought up with the belief that cricket was a team game and I've never wavered from that."
"To me, cricket is a simple game. Keep it simple and just go out and play."
"The only way to outperform the opposition is to train harder than they do."
"If you are good enough, you are old enough."