Ian Botham turns 68: 10 inspiring quotes by the cricket legend

Cricket Coaching

Coaching is about tactics and playing the game as you see it. We will all have different coaching theories, but it's really about playing the game."

Hard Work and Persistence

"I always tried to instill the values and the drive that you need to be successful in life. Be hard-working, don't let opportunities pass you by.

Formula for Successful

"In any team sport, the best teams have consistency and chemistry."

Essence of Cricket

"Cricket is a team game and, without the team, you don't get anywhere. You have to stick together and work with the team."

Leadership Tip

"You can talk as much as you like about having a clear strategy for what you want to achieve, but in the end, it all comes down to the relationship you have with the people."

Team Spirit

"The moment cricket becomes more about you than the team, it stops being a team sport."

The Team Comes First

"I was brought up with the belief that cricket was a team game and I've never wavered from that."

Keep It Simple

"To me, cricket is a simple game. Keep it simple and just go out and play."

Train Harder, Outperform

"The only way to outperform the opposition is to train harder than they do."

Youth in Cricket

"If you are good enough, you are old enough."

