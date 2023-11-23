Happy Birthday Kabir Ali: Journey of the former England speedster

CRICKET
Kabir made his international debut in 2003 but faced challenges, with his ODI debut being washed out and his only Test ending in a defeat at Headingley.
Despite injury setbacks, Kabir ended the 2012 season on a high note, displaying nerves of steel in the Clydesdale Bank 40 final, securing a dramatic last-ball win for his team.
Despite the contract dispute, Kabir secured a move to Hampshire, but his 2010 season was marred by a serious knee problem, contributing to ongoing injury concerns.
Kabir Ali joined Lancashire on a two-year deal in 2013, aiming to rejuvenate his cricketing career, which had been hampered by injuries in the preceding years.
Kabir moved to Hampshire in 2010 but faced significant setbacks due to injuries, including a serious knee injury and an ankle problem
An ankle injury deprived Kabir of the chance to tour India with England Lions in 2008, preventing him from making a return to international cricket.
Despite initial challenges, Kabir earned a recall for the Champions Trophy in 2004 and emerged as one of England's successful performers in a series defeat in South Africa.
Kabir faced limited opportunities in international cricket, and after struggling against Sri Lanka in 2006.