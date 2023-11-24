CRICKET

Happy Birthday Romesh Kaluwitharana: Top 7 knocks by the Sri Lankan

ODI Debut vs England (1990)

Making his ODI debut against England, Kaluwitharana announced himself with a solid performance.

1996 World Cup Final vs Australia

Kaluwitharana played a crucial role in the final, giving Sri Lanka an agrassive start along with Sanath Jasuriya. Setting the foundation for their famous victory.

1996 World Cup Group Stage vs Kenya

Kaluwitharana had a memorable match against Kenya, scoring a quick 73 off 57 balls, showcasing his aggressive batting style.

1996 World Cup Semifinal vs India

In the semifinal against India, he contributed at the top helping Sri Lanka's progression to the final.

1996 World Cup Group Stage vs Zimbabwe

Another impactful innings came against Zimbabwe, where he scored 52 runs, helping Sri Lanka secure a comfortable victory.

1996 World Cup Group Stage vs India

Kaluwitharana played a vital role against India in the group stage, scoring 34 runs at the top order and contributing to quick fire start.

1996 World Cup Group Stage vs West Indies

His explosive batting was on display against the West Indies, scoring a crucial 24 runs off 19 balls in the group stage match.

