Happy Birthday Romesh Kaluwitharana: Top 7 knocks by the Sri Lankan

Making his ODI debut against England, Kaluwitharana announced himself with a solid performance.
Kaluwitharana played a crucial role in the final, giving Sri Lanka an agrassive start along with Sanath Jasuriya. Setting the foundation for their famous victory.
Kaluwitharana had a memorable match against Kenya, scoring a quick 73 off 57 balls, showcasing his aggressive batting style.
In the semifinal against India, he contributed at the top helping Sri Lanka's progression to the final.
Another impactful innings came against Zimbabwe, where he scored 52 runs, helping Sri Lanka secure a comfortable victory.
Kaluwitharana played a vital role against India in the group stage, scoring 34 runs at the top order and contributing to quick fire start.
His explosive batting was on display against the West Indies, scoring a crucial 24 runs off 19 balls in the group stage match.