Happy Birthday Suresh Raina: Top 10 quotes by the former Indian star

CRICKET
"Cricket has given me everything I have. It's a passion, a way of life, and I cherish every moment on the field."
"Success is not just about winning; it's about learning from your failures and constantly evolving."
"Every setback is a setup for a comeback. Keep pushing forward, and success will follow."
"Cricket has taught me the importance of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. These lessons extend beyond the field."
"I believe in giving my 100% in whatever I do. That's my commitment to the game and to life."
"The jersey number doesn't matter; it's the pride in representing your country that fuels your performance."
"In the game of cricket, mental toughness is as crucial as physical fitness. It's about staying focused and positive even during challenging times."
"I play for the love of the game, for the joy it brings to millions of fans. That's my driving force."
"Cricket has the power to unite people across borders and cultures. It's more than a sport; it's a universal language."
"Life is like a cricket match – sometimes you defend, sometimes you attack, but always play with heart and determination."