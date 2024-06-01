Happy Birthday Josh Philippe: 9 facts about the Australian keeper

CRICKET
Josh Philippe was born on October 1, 1997, in Subiaco, Western Australia.
He began playing junior cricket for Scarborough Cricket Club and progressed through the ranks.
Philippe made his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Sixers in the 2017-18 season.
Philippe represented Australia in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2016.
He has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since 2020.
He is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman known for his aggressive batting style and quick glove work.
Philippe made his T20I debut for Australia against New Zealand on September 29, 2020.
His highest score in the BBL is 86 runs off 49 balls against the Brisbane Heat in the 2019-20 season.
He is known for his calm demeanour on and off the field and is regarded as a rising star in Australian cricket.