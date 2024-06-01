 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Happy Birthday Josh Philippe: 9 facts about the Australian keeper

Early Life and Background

Josh Philippe was born on October 1, 1997, in Subiaco, Western Australia.

Junior Cricket

He began playing junior cricket for Scarborough Cricket Club and progressed through the ranks.

BBL Debut

Philippe made his debut in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the Sydney Sixers in the 2017-18 season.

Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Philippe represented Australia in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2016.

IPL Career

He has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since 2020.

Wicketkeeper-Batsman

He is a right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman known for his aggressive batting style and quick glove work.

International Cricket

Philippe made his T20I debut for Australia against New Zealand on September 29, 2020.

Scoring Record

His highest score in the BBL is 86 runs off 49 balls against the Brisbane Heat in the 2019-20 season.

Personal Life

He is known for his calm demeanour on and off the field and is regarded as a rising star in Australian cricket.

