Happy Birthday Mohammad Rizwan: Inspiring quotes by the Pakistan star

Image credits: Instagram

Belief in hard work and faith in Allah

"I always believe in working hard and leaving the rest to Allah."

Image credits: Instagram

Learning from every game to improve

"I try to learn from every game and every situation because that's the only way to improve."

Image credits: Instagram

Honoured to represent Pakistan in cricket

"Playing for Pakistan is an honor and a privilege. I cherish every moment in the green shirt."

Image credits: Instagram

Success and failure: the courage to continue

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts."

Image credits: Instagram

Focused on team success in any role

"My focus is always on contributing to the team's success, no matter what role I am playing."

Image credits: Instagram

Cricket: a game of continuous learning

"Cricket is a game where you have to keep learning every day. There's always something new to discover."

Image credits: Instagram

Consistency: the key to cricket success

"Consistency is the key to success in cricket. I strive to perform consistently in every match."

Image credits: Instagram

Grateful for support from coaches and family

"I owe a lot to my coaches, teammates, and family for their support and belief in me."

Image credits: Instagram

Staying grounded amidst success

"I believe in staying grounded and keeping my feet on the ground, no matter the success."

Image credits: Instagram

Dreaming of Pakistan's cricket success

"I dream of seeing Pakistan as the number one team in the world, and I will continue working towards that goal."

Image credits: Instagram
