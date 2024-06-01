Dinesh Karthik announces retirement: A look back at DK' top 10 moments

CRICKET
Date: March 18, 2018
Performance: Scored 29* off 8 balls
Highlight: Karthik's last-ball six secured a thrilling win for India, showcasing his finishing abilities under pressure.
Date: September 19, 2004
Performance: Scored 36* off 20 balls
Highlight: His quickfire innings helped India chase down Pakistan's target, marking his debut as a match-winner
Date: June 17, 2022
Performance: Scored 55 off 27 balls
Highlight: His match-winning knock helped India level the series, emphasizing his role as a finisher
Date: October 25, 2020
Performance: Scored 58 off 29 balls
Highlight: His aggressive innings helped RCB post a challenging total, showcasing his T20 credentials.
Date: May 23, 2018
Performance: Scored 52 off 38 balls
Highlight: His captain's knock guided KKR to a crucial victory in the playoffs
Date: January 16-20, 2009
Performance: Scored 213 off 386 balls
Highlight: His double century for Tamil Nadu in the final was a standout performance in domestic cricket
Date: June 14-18, 2018
Performance: Scored 71* off 136 balls
Highlight: His unbeaten innings was crucial in India's dominant performance against Afghanistan
Date: March 4, 2018
Performance: Scored 126* off 91 balls
Highlight: His century led India A to a comfortable victory, underlining his ability in List A cricket.
Date: April 21, 2013
Performance: Scored 86 off 48 balls
Highlight: His explosive innings led Delhi to a commanding total, showcasing his prowess in T20 cricket
Date: July-August 2007
Performance: Consistent scores across the series
Highlight: Top-scored for India with 263 runs in the series, playing a key role in India's series victory.