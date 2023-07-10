Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: 7 iconic quotes of legendary cricketer

CRICKET
"You can’t let success go to your head or failure go to your heart."
"Cricket is a team game, and individuals don't win matches. Teams do."
"There is no substitute for hard work, dedication and determination.
"When you win, you don't get carried away. But if you go step by step, with confidence, you can go far."
"I like to make things happen on the field, and I like to see them happen off it."
"The key to batting is occupying the crease and letting the runs come at their own pace."
"Form is temporary, but class is permanent."
"The greatest quality a captain can have is the ability to think for himself and make decisions under pressure."
"Records are just numbers; it's the memories and experiences that matter the most."