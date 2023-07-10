CRICKET

Happy Birthday Sunil Gavaskar: 7 iconic quotes of legendary cricketer

Image credits: Getty

Humility in Success, Resilience in Failure

"You can’t let success go to your head or failure go to your heart."

Image credits: Getty

Team Effort Trumps Individual Brilliance

"Cricket is a team game, and individuals don't win matches. Teams do."

Image credits: Getty

Hard Work, Dedication, Determination

"There is no substitute for hard work, dedication and determination.

Image credits: Getty

Step by Step with Confidence

"When you win, you don't get carried away. But if you go step by step, with confidence, you can go far."

Image credits: Getty

Making Things Happen On and Off the Field

"I like to make things happen on the field, and I like to see them happen off it."

Image credits: Getty

Occupying the Crease Matters

"The key to batting is occupying the crease and letting the runs come at their own pace."

Image credits: Getty

Test of Time

"Form is temporary, but class is permanent."

Image credits: Getty

Captaincy

"The greatest quality a captain can have is the ability to think for himself and make decisions under pressure."

Image credits: Getty

Memories and Experiences Over Records

"Records are just numbers; it's the memories and experiences that matter the most."

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One